AAA Texas: Drivers paying second lowest gas prices in the U.S.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers across the Lone Star State are paying the second lowest gasoline prices in the nation, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.847 on Saturday was trending downward.

This was also the third consecutive week pump prices have fallen.

“Historically, gas prices in Texas tend to fluctuate during August, and drivers will likely see some fluctuation this month as well,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, prices likely won’t spike due to continued COVID-19 concerns and lower demand for gasoline.”

Demand across the country dropped week-over-week by about two percent and regional gas supplies increased by nearly one percent, AAA Texas said.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.179 on Saturday and was also trending downward.

Crude oil prices have been on the rise, but not significantly enough to drive current gas prices higher.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.793 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.76 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as 1.58 a gallon in Lubbock.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains