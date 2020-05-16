AAA Texas: Gas price average jumps statewide as Lone Star State continues to reopen

A customer pumps gasoline into their vehicle in Lubbock, Texas. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease and the state slowly reopens, prices at the pump are on the rise, according to AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.558 on Saturday and trending upward.

“More vehicles are on the road, and that is driving gasoline demand up along with prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Though, drivers in the Lone Star State and still filling up with significantly less expense gas prices year-over-year and Texas has the 5th lowest gas price average of any state in the U.S.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $1.873 on Saturday and was also trending upward.

The latest U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed that demand for gasoline had increased to around 7.4 million barrels for day.

The report also showed that refinery utilization was down slightly to 72% in the Gulf Coast region and down to 68% nationally.

Pump prices are volatile as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on gas and crude oil demand.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.473 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.45 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.37 a gallon in Lubbock.

Compared to last Saturday, pump prices were down slightly in the Hub City.

