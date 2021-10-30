AAA Texas: Gas price average keeps climbing as crude oil prices remain higher

In this file photo, a gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices continued to climb across the Lone Star State this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.053 on Saturday and was holding steady.

AAA Texas said drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the 2nd lowest gas prices on average across the country this past week.

“To fill up an average size tank is costing $17 more compared to this time last year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “There are many market forces that suggest pump prices may stay around these levels for a few more weeks, however, market analysts have noted a surprise build in national oil inventories which may provide some relief as we approach the Thanksgiving travel period.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.401 on Saturday and was holding steady.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. gasoline demand had drop around three percent from the prior week but remains elevated compared to the late October 2020.

Regional fuel supply numbers had decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior.

The cost of crude oil remains the primary reason why prices at the pump are not coming down.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.951 on Sunday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.94 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.77 a gallon.