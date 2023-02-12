LUBBOCK, Texas — Gas price fluctuations continue across the Lone Star State, but drivers are paying less week-to-week, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.001 on Sunday. AAA data indicated the average price was trending slightly downward.

Texas drivers were paying the lowest gas prices on average across the country this past week, the motor club said.

The highest gas prices in the state were reported in El Paso and Midland. The cheapest gas prices were reported in McAllen.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.491 on Sunday. AAA data indicated the average price was trending slightly downward.

AAA Texas said gasoline price averages are, for the most part, following the price of crude oil.

“The oil markets are clearly still very sensitive to daily economic news, leading to slight fluctuations in retail gas prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in the press release. “Crude oil accounts for nearly 60 percent of what drivers pay at the pump. Rising or falling oil prices can have a direct impact on motorists’ wallets.”

Russia recently announced it would cut oil production by 5% in responses economic sanctions over the Russia-Ukraine war.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose in price over $6.00 a barrel in response to the news this past week.

According to OilPrice.com, WTI crude oil ended the week back on Friday at $79.72 a barrel. It had ended the previous week at $73.39 a barrel.

Ultimately, retailers set the final price of a gallon of gas.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Locally, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Lubbock was reported at $2.956 on Sunday. AAA data showed the local average price was trending slightly downward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the consumer website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.92 in the Hub City on Sunday. However, prices were reported as low as $2.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded. GasBuddy.com data on Sunday indicated local prices were holding steady.