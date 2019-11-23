AAA Texas: Gas price fluctuations possible as Thanksgiving travel period approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas – Gas price fluctuations are possible as the Thanksgiving travel period approaches, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“AAA anticipates the second-highest automobile travel volume on record for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period, which will likely cause demand for retail gasoline to increase,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “If demand continues to rise, price fluctuations are possible through the end of November.”

A record 4.1 million Texans are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

AAA Texas said 3.8 million of those traveling will do so by automobile.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at just under $2.26 on Saturday.

Regional refinery utilization has jumped to 89.7% according to the Energy Information Administration’s latest data. That is the highest rate for any region in the country.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported just over $2.59 on Saturday.

Around Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was under $2.24 on Saturday.

GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.22 for Lubbock on Saturday, but drivers could find gas prices as low as $2.11 a gallon.