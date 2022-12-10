LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s weekly statewide gas price average has dropped now for eight consecutive weeks, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $2.733 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were trending downward.

“Texans continue to see savings at the pump as retail gasoline prices fall on average week-to-week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in the press release. “Texas has the lowest gas price average in the country again this week.”

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in Midland. The cheapest gas prices were reported in McAllen.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.295 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were also trending downward.

Crude oil prices have fluctuated over the last week, but remain well below $80 per barrel, AAA Texas said.

According to OilPrice.com, West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $71.02 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $76.10 a barrel.

“Retail gas prices continue to decrease on the news that OPEC+ decided not to change production output. While demand is slightly up across the U.S. this week, demand for crude oil globally is expected to rise soon as China announced easing of COVID-19 restrictions,” the press release said

AAA Texas has said crude oil makes up approximately 50 to 60 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Locally, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Lubbock was reported at $2.645 on Saturday. AAA data showed local prices were trending downward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the consumer website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.57 in the Hub City on Saturday. However, prices were reported as low as $2.45 for a gallon of regular unleaded. GasBuddy.com data on Saturday indicated local prices were dropping.