AAA Texas: Gas prices continue plunging as stocks build

LUBBOCK, Texas – Retail gasoline prices have fallen for the fourth straight week across the state, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was down to $2.35 on Saturday.



“Most Texans are saving nearly a quarter or more per gallon at the pump compared to this same time last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Gasoline supplies continue to increase and are now at levels not seen in five months, forcing prices lower.

Domestic gasoline stocks built by a surprising 4.4 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration’s latest data.

AAA Texas said with the large bump, stocks now sit at levels not seen since the end of March.



Drivers in the Midland-Odessa areas continue to pay the most on average, while the lowest prices in the state can be found in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission areas.

The national average price continues to drop as well, down to around $2.63 on Saturday.



