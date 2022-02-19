LUBBOCK, Texas — Gas prices across the Lone Star State continued their upward trend this week with no end in sight, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.220 on Saturday and was trending down slightly.

The main culprit pushing pump prices up is the high cost of crude oil.

“Strong demand, tightening supplies and crude oil remaining above $90 per barrel will not alleviate the pain Texas drivers are feeling at the gas pump,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The cost to fill up an average tank is approximately $45, which is about $14 more than a year ago.”

The motor club said Texas had the 6th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.

AAA Texas offered these tips to help you save money on fuel:

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.529 on Saturday and was trending upward.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. gasoline demand dropped week-to-week by around 6 percent.

However, data showed demand remains strong across the Gulf Coast regional as the weekly regional fuel supply and refinery utilization both decreased.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $3.120 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.10 here in the Hub City. However, prices were as low as $2.94 for regular unleaded at some locations.