AAA Texas: Gas prices could fluctuate through end of October

LUBBOCK, Texas – Drivers may see some price fluctuations at the pump through the end of October, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

U.S. refinery utilization has dropped to its lowest rate – 83% – since September 2017, which is tightening gasoline supplies.

“Regional gasoline supplies remain healthy but are tightening which market analysts note could create the potential for brief price changes at the pump,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “While prices have been dropping over the last week, Texas drivers could see some fluctuations in the coming days due to maintenance on two refineries located near the Texas Gulf Coast.”

AAA Texas said those two refineries undergoing maintenance are Motiva’s in Port Arthur and Valero’s in Corpus Christi.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported just under $2.26 on Sunday.

Drivers in Midland are currently paying the highest prices in the state, while the cheapest gas prices can be found in McAllen.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported just under $2.61 on Saturday.

Around Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was just under $2.28 on Sunday.

GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.26 for Lubbock on Sunday, but drivers could find gas prices as low as $2.17 a gallon.



