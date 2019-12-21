AAA Texas: Gas prices down slightly as millions prepare to travel for the year-end holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas – The statewide and nationwide gas price averages dropped slight this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.227 on Saturday.

“Demand for retail gasoline is following normal December trends by decreasing as the weather turns colder, creating cheaper gas prices just in time for the holidays,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.

Regional gasoline stocks have been consistently building since the beginning of November. This is a trend that should continue into the new year and bring even cheaper gas prices for motorists in the region.

AAA Texas did warn we may see a spike in demand leading up to the holidays, but it will likely not be enough to impact retail prices substantially.

“More Texans than ever – 9.3 million – will travel this holiday season, from Saturday, December 21 through Wednesday, January 1, with the vast majority—8.6 million—traveling by automobile,” said Armbruster.

Drivers in Odessa were paying the highest prices in the state this week, while the cheapest gas prices could be found in the Tyler area.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.551 on Saturday.

AAA Texas reported the average retail price in Lubbock at $2.171 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.15 in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $2.04 a gallon.



