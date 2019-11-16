AAA Texas: Gas prices down slightly as Thanksgiving holiday nears

LUBBOCK, Texas – Retail gasoline prices across the state were down slightly this week thanks to lower demand, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at just under $2.25 on Saturday.



“Texans are paying 11 cents less for retail gasoline compared to this time last year, which is promising news for the 3.8 million planning to drive over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “While prices are down slightly compared to last week, fluctuations remain possible through the end of the month.”

Drivers in Midland are currently paying the highest prices in the state, while the cheapest gas prices can be found in Tyler and Victoria.

A summer-like increase in demand during the previous week (Nov. 3-9) lead to a slight price increase of a few cents.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported slightly above $2.60 on Saturday.

Around Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was exactly $2.25 on Saturday.

GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.23 for Lubbock on Saturday, but drivers could find gas prices as low as $2.13 a gallon.

AAA Texas warned that gas prices have the potential to push moderately more expensive in the week ahead as the latest regional refinery utilization rate is down nearly 3% to 87%.





