AAA Texas: Gas prices drop a dime or more since start of May

LUBBOCK, Texas - Prices at the pump in many parts of Texas have dropped a dime or more since the start of May, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

Stable crude oil prices are helping to push prices down at the pump despite tight domestic gasoline supply and robust demand.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.50 on Saturday, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

“Gas prices have declined, on average, by a dime for many areas of Texas since the beginning of May and that’s a trend drivers can expect to continue into early June,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “However, if demand for retail gasoline increases further, that bump could cause prices to go back up slightly.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.82 on Saturday and was also trending downward.

$2.53 was the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel being reported by AAA Texas in Lubbock on Saturday.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average while drivers in McAllen are paying the least per gallon on Saturday.