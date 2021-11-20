AAA Texas: Gas prices drop ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Good news for drivers across the Lone Star State as the statewide pump price average fell this week for the first time in seven weeks, according to a news release from AAA Texas.



The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.022 on Saturday and was trending down.

Despite the drop in prices, Texans were still paying between $1.15 to $1.25 more per gallon than compared to the same time period last year.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo, AAA Texas said.

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the 2nd lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

“Texas drivers can be thankful that retail gas prices are starting to drop, but we won’t see anything close to the prices from Thanksgiving 2020. However, there are some simple steps drivers can take get the most bang for their buck when filling up for their holiday road trip,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “One of the easiest ways to save is to maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy, performance and longevity.”

Here are some simple ways AAA Texas recommended that can improve your car’s gas mileage:

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. On the highway even an empty bike rack can reduce fuel economy, and a loaded rack or car-top container will have a major effect on gas mileage.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

While gas prices will be much more expensive than last year, the higher prices are not expected to deter holiday travelers. AAA predicts an estimated 3.6 million Texans will drive 50 miles or more to their Thanksgiving destination.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.410 on Saturday and was down.

For the first time in months oil prices started to slip below $80 a barrel in recent days, AAA Texas.

While crude oil and gas prices had already started falling earlier in the week due to a slight drop in demand, it’s still too early to say if prices will continue to drop leading into the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.920 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.89 here in the Hub City.