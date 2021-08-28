AAA Texas: Gas prices drop as crude oil prices fluctuate; Ida to impact central U.S. Gulf Coast

LUBBOCK, Texas — Good news for drivers across the Lone Star State this week as prices at the gas pump fell once again, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.787 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the second lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

“It’s been a busy summer driving season at the pumps, and the latest U.S. demand data shows many are still likely turning to road trips this summer,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. Even with more people driving, gas prices continue to trickle down as crude oil prices have been volatile due to concerns about future demand due to rising COVID-19 cases.”

AAA Texas said drivers in Odessa were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Gulf Mexico where Hurricane Ida will impact the central U.S. Gulf Coast region on Sunday and Monday.



According to the last forecast track and information from the National Hurricane Center, Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane.

It’s unclear at this time what impact the storm will have on crude oil and gas prices going into next week.

Energy companies began evacuating their works from Gulf of Mexico oil platforms a few days ago.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.148 on Saturday and was trending slightly upward.

The latest Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. gasoline demand increased week-to-week and remains elevated compared to this time last year.

Regional fuel supply numbers did increased slightly and Gulf Coast refinery utilization dropped slightly from the previous week.

AAA Texas noted that crude oil prices have fluctuated recently due to concerns over increased COVID-19 cases.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.773 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.75 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.56 a gallon in Lubbock.