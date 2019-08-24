AAA Texas: Gas prices dropping, but decreasing at a slower rate

LUBBOCK, Texas – Retail gasoline prices fell for the fifth week in a row across the state, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was down to $2.34 on Saturday.

AAA Texas said recent declines in crude oil prices are contributing to lower gasoline prices, at least for now.

“Gas prices are continuing to drop in most Texas metro areas, except in Dallas/Fort Worth and Sherman where prices increased slightly week-to-week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Texans are saving 26 cents per gallon, on average, compared to this same time last year.”

The rate at which prices are falling is slowing due to strong demand, according to AAA Texas.

According to the Energy Information Administration, demand was recorded at a surprising all-time high, but it is expected to drop in the coming weeks as summer comes to an unofficial end.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was down to around $2.60 on Saturday.