AAA Texas: Gas prices dropping, but that could change soon

COPPELL, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from AAA Texas:

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents less than this day last week and is 25 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.01 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $2.31 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.77, which is five cents less than this day last week and 29 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Just like the outside temperature, motorists are seeing gas prices cool off. The last few weeks saw peak refinery maintenance season start to wrap-up and push less expensive gas prices, but the lower prices are not likely to be a long-term trend. Market analysts indicate that gas prices could begin to rise within the next week, as the Iran sanctions announcement is expected just ahead of the mid-term elections on November 6.

“Gas prices are falling for now, but that could change soon as market analysts indicate global supply for crude oil could be impacted by the U.S. sanctions against Iran scheduled to take effect in the next week, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “How expensive gas prices will be depends on how the market reacts to the early November events.”

With a six-cent drop, six states saw the largest gas price average decreases in the South and Southeast on the week: Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. All other states saw prices drop by as much as four-cents.

