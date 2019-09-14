AAA Texas: Gas prices expected to continue falling; fluctuations possible

LUBBOCK, Texas – The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded continues to slowly fall across the state, according to a news release from AAA Texas.



The statewide average was down to around $2.27 on Saturday.

“Demand for retail gasoline is falling as summer driving season has ended,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “For the most part drivers can expect to continue seeing lower gas prices, however fluctuations are possible.”



This marks the eighth consecutive week the average price in Texas has decreased.

AAA Texas said drivers in the Odessa area continue to pay the most on average, while the lowest prices in the state can be found in the McAllen area.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported around $2.57 on Saturday.

AAA Texas said exports to areas outside of the U.S. are causing supplies to be at their lowest point for this time of year since 2015.