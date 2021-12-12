AAA Texas: Gas prices fall as crude oil prices fluctuate over new COVID-19 variant concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gas prices fell once again this past week, but remain over $1.00 more per gallon than a year ago, according to a news release from AAA Texas.



The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.910 on Sunday and was trending down.

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the 2nd lowest gas prices on average across the country this past week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo, AAA Texas said.

“Prices at the pump have been falling as crude oil prices have been fluctuating due to concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “On December 2, OPEC+ announced it would stick to its plan, for now, to raise production by 400,000 barrels per day in January, which has also helped keep a lid on oil prices.”

AAA Texas offered the following tips to save money on fuel:

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest prices near you

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.329 on Sunday and was trending down.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. gasoline demand had increase slightly around two percent but remained elevated compared to this time last year.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.821 on Sunday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.79 here in the Hub City. However, prices were as low as $2.58 for regular unleaded in some locations.