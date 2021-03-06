AAA Texas: Gas prices hit nearly 21-month high as refineries recover from winter storm, demand rebounds

LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices across the Lone Star State are now at their highest level since August 2019, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.493 on Saturday and trending upward.

“March could bring the highest pump prices this year, barring any issues during Hurricane season,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While the month is roaring in like a lion, by the end of it we could see some relief at the pump as refineries resume normal operations, especially if crude oil prices show signs of stability.”

Many refineries are still returning to full operations following February’s winter storm.

AAA Texas said motorists can expect continued increases of at least 5–10 cents in local markets until refinery operations are stable.

While sales for gasoline are up week-to-week following the recent winter storm, demand levels remain below year-ago readings, which exceeded nine million barrels per day.

Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices in the country this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.760 on Saturday and was trending upward.

AAA forecasts the national gas price average to hit at least $2.80 in March.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.581 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.56 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.39 a gallon in Lubbock.