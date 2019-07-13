AAA Texas: Gas prices inch upward but remain lower than last summer

LUBBOCK, Texas – Gas prices continue to inch upward across the state but remain lower than last summer, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

AAA reported the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was around $2.50 on Saturday.

“Gas prices are expected to continue increasing throughout the month of July, but drivers are still paying less for retail gasoline this summer compared to this time last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers can save on fuel by downloading the AAA mobile app to help them find the cheapest gas in their area.”

Drivers in the El Paso are are paying the most on average, while the lowest prices in the state can be found in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission areas.

At the start of this year, drivers were paying below $2.00 per gallon for regular unleaded, AAA Texas said.

Fluctuating oil prices, record demand and global disputes have forced prices closer to 2018 readings and at times slightly higher.



AAA Texas was also monitoring the progress of “Barry” in the Gulf of Mexico as it makes landfall in Louisiana this weekend.

Historically, hurricanes and tropical storms have impacted gas prices if oil and gas production operations are affected. The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement indicates that 32% of oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico have been taken offline due to the storm.

The national average price was around $2.79 on Saturday.

