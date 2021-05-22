AAA Texas: Gas prices inching upward as demand jumps ahead of Memorial Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices continued to inch upward this week across the Lone Star State, according to the latest update from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.748 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

“AAA forecasts a 60 percent jump in the number of Texans who will travel over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The majority of travelers will drive 50 miles or more away from home, which will likely lead to strong demand for gasoline compared to what we’ve seen over the past year.”

Texas drivers were paying the fourth lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.040 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

The last Energy Information Administration had climbed to more than 9.2 million barrels per day. This figure matches demand levels in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Regional fuel supplies and Gulf Coast refinery utilization held steady from the prior week.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.697 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.68 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.52 a gallon in Lubbock.