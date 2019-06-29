AAA Texas: Gas prices increase for the first time since mid-April

LUBBOCK, Texas – Gas prices in Texas increased this week for the first time since mid-April, according to a news release from AAA Texas.



“Gas prices began increasing just as a record-breaking 3.5 million Texans are planning to hit the road for Independence Day next week, the most ever since AAA began forecasting July 4th holiday travel in 2000,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Increasing oil prices and record demand for retail gasoline are contributing to the slight increase.”

AAA reported the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was $2.42 on Saturday.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average, while drivers in Brownsville and Harlingen are paying the least per gallon.

Drivers overall are still pay less for fuel compared to this time last year, AAA Texas said.

The national average price was $2.72 on Saturday.





