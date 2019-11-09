AAA Texas: Gas prices increase slightly due to higher demand

LUBBOCK, Texas – Gas prices rose on average three-cents this week across the state, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at just over $2.28 on Saturday.

The increase in gas prices was attributed to a summer-like increase in demand during the past week.



“Demand for retail gasoline has increased in the last week causing prices to move upwards slightly,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Despite recent price fluctuations, Texans are still paying 17 cents less per gallon compared to one year ago as the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period quickly approaches.”

Drivers in Midland are currently paying the highest prices in the state, while the cheapest gas prices can be found in Victoria.



Refinery maintenance appears to be slowing, which will help to increase utilization this month and could prevent prices from spiking.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported just over $2.62 on Saturday, down a penny from last week.

Around Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was under $2.27 on Saturday.

GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.24 for Lubbock on Saturday, but drivers could find gas prices as low as $2.15 a gallon.



