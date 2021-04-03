AAA Texas: Gas prices increases on hold for now

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average decreased for the second week in a row, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.597 on Saturday and was trending downward.

“Gas prices have declined slightly as crude oil prices have slid over the past few weeks in addition to an increase in gasoline supplies and refinery output,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Retail gas prices are still much higher than this same time last year and may fluctuate as demand across the U.S. has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels.”

Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices in the country this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.873 on Saturday and was trending downard.

U.S. demand for gasoline did jump week-to-week, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was $2.643 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.63 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.44 a gallon in Lubbock.