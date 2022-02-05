LUBBOCK, Texas — Gas prices across the Lone Star State rose again this week over concerns about the latest winter storm and rising oil prices due to geopolitical uncertainty, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.094 on Saturday and was trending upward.

“Drivers are likely going to be paying more at the pump as demand for gasoline has been stronger compared to last year and global tensions are driving crude oil prices higher,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers can save money on gas by making sure their vehicle is well-maintained, adhering to safe driving habits such as following the speed limit and keeping their tires properly inflated.”

The motor club said Texas had the 3rd lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo, AAA Texas said.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.435 on Saturday and was trending upward.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. gasoline demand had fallen week-to-week by around three percent. The EIA did note this drop is normal during winter months as fewer people drive.

Regional fuel supply numbers remained relatively unchanged, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization held steady up from the week prior.

Uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine continues to lead to higher crude oil prices. AAA Texas noted Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.994 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.97 here in the Hub City. However, prices were as low as $2.85 for regular unleaded at some locations.