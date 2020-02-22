AAA Texas: Gas prices jumped this week for first time since early January

LUBBOCK, Texas – Rising crude oil and wholesale prices caused the statewide gas price average to rise for the first time in six weeks, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.161 on Saturday.

Despite the increase, Texas ranks among the states with the least expensive gas price averages.

“Texas boasts some of the cheapest gas prices averages in the country,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Whether that trend continues will depend on several factors including gasoline stock supply and demand.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed this week, drivers in El Paso were paying the most on average. Meanwhile, drivers in the San Antonio area were paying the least on average.

AAA Texas said regional gasoline stocks in the South and Southeast have decreased for two weeks in a row.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.473 on Saturday.

Impacts of the coronavirus, as well as U.S. gasoline demand and stock level numbers will keep pump prices volatile in the coming weeks.

AAA Texas reported the average retail price in Lubbock was $2.118 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.10 in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.95 a gallon.

Prices range between 20 and 40 centers higher than the statewide average in some communities across the South and Rolling Plains.