AAA Texas: Gas prices keep climbing as demand remains very strong

In this file photo, a gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices continued to climb this week across the Lone Star State due to demand, according to the news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.841 on Saturday and was trending upward.

“The upward trend in gas prices continued for another week, albeit just by a few cents for the statewide average,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “And while crude oil prices have been on a bit of a rollercoaster lately, they remain elevated from last year, which is why we are all paying more for gasoline.”

The motor club did note that Texas drivers were paying the 4th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.167 on Saturday and was trending upward.

The latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that week-to-week demand for gasoline in the U.S. had fallen from a record high of more than 10 million barrels a day to 9.3 million barrels a day.

The EIA said weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered flat from the week prior.

AAA Texas said rising crude oil prices are the lead factor for what Americans are paying at the pump.

Crude oil prices fluctuated this week as OPEC+ members try to come to an agreement on global output.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.801 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.77 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.64 a gallon in Lubbock.