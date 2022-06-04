LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State and the U.S. continued to set new gas price records this week, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.491 on Saturday, the highest average price ever recorded.

“New retail gas price records continue to be set across the state as crude oil prices remain elevated due to tight supplies around the globe,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices will likely continue to fluctuate with relief likely not coming until after the busy summer travel season concludes.”

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the 9th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported here in Lubbock.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.819 on Saturday, the highest average price ever recorded.

AAA and AAA Texas remind those planning to take a road trip this summer to use the AAA Gas Cost Calculator to estimate the cost of fuel for their trip. Simply enter your route and this tool will generate an estimated fuel cost.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $4.282 on Saturday, the highest average price ever recorded.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $4.28 here in the Hub City.

However, prices were reported as low as $4.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded.