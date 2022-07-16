LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices across the Lone Star State continued to drop this week, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $4.069 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

“Regional fuel supply levels have increased, and crude oil prices have dipped recently due to concerns of a possible economic slowdown. Nonetheless, demand for leisure travel remains strong as July is one of the most popular months for vacation road trips in the U.S.,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Texas drivers were paying the 4th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in Bryan/College Station. The cheapest gas prices were reported in Laredo.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.548 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

Updated information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed demand for gasoline dropped by around 14% this prior week after a very busy Independence Day Holiday weekend. Regional gasoline supply also increased.

Helping further decrease the cost of retail fuel are falling crude oil prices, which have been below $100 the past few days as market analysts weight concerns about a possible economic slowdown.

West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $97.59 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $101.16 according to OilPrice.com.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Lubbock was reported at $4.061 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $4.04 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.78 for a gallon of regular unleaded.