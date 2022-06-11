LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas drivers are feeling more pain at the pump as record prices continue to be broken almost daily, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.662 on Saturday, the highest average price ever recorded.

“Drivers can expect to see higher prices for the next few weeks – if not months – as Russian oil is off the market for many countries due to its war in Ukraine,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The best way to improve your vehicle’s fuel economy is to practice safe driving habits and adhere to your automobile’s recommended maintenance schedule.”

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the 10th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported here in Lubbock.

Meanwhile, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel climbed past the $5.00 mark on Saturday. The average price was reported at $5.004, the highest average price ever recorded.

AAA and AAA Texas remind those planning to take a road trip this summer to use the AAA Gas Cost Calculator to estimate the cost of fuel for their trip. Simply enter your route and this tool will generate an estimated fuel cost.

Higher fuel prices are being attributed to soaring demand along with continued concerns regarding tighter oil supplies due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, AAA Texas said.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $4.508 on Saturday, the highest average price ever recorded.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $4.51 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $4.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded.