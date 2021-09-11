AAA Texas: Gas prices relatively unchanged from last week as summer driving season comes to close

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gas price averages in many locations around the Lone Star State were relatively unchanged from last week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.817 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

“After a very busy summer driving season, it is typical around this time of year for gasoline demand to decrease and, often times, gasoline prices can trend downward as well,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Drivers in many parts of Texas may start to notice gas prices falling slowly as we approach the fall season.”

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the 2nd lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

AAA Texas said drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in San Antonio.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.176 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

AAA Texas said it appeared Hurricane Ida had minimal long-term impacts to pump prices, though some fluctuation is still possible over the next few weeks.

Crude oil prices have also been relatively stable over the past few weeks and gasoline demand typically decreases after Labor Day.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.761 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.74 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.54 a gallon in Lubbock.