LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s gas price average has fallen now for 13 consecutive weeks, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

However, the gas price average in some cities rose this week due to fluctuations in crude oil prices.

Lubbock was among those Texas cities that experienced price increases this week.

On Saturday, the average retail price a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.157 here in the Hub City.

Prices were trending downward once again, AAA data showed, but Saturday’s average price was roughly 8 cents higher than compared to a week ago.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.184 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in El Paso. The cheapest gas prices were reported in McAllen and San Angelo.

Overall, Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.682 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

Keeping oil prices relatively in check are continued concerns for an economic slowdown in the face of inflation and rising interest rates, AAA Texas said.

West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $85.11 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $91.35 according to OilPrice.com.

“The crosswinds in the oil and gas market remain strong and conflicting,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Overall, the market has been pricing in an economic slowdown in the face of inflation while the energy industry continues to factor in supply worries with the war in Ukraine.”

AAA Texas said crude oil makes up approximately 50 to 60 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas.

Ultimately, the retailer sets the price consumers pay at the pump.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.