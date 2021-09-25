AAA Texas: Gasoline demand holds steady; pump price average up slightly

In this file photo, a gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — There was a slightly increase in the statewide pump price average this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.821 on Saturday but was trending slightly downward.

“Gas price averages still have some volatility after the Gulf experienced two storms recently in Texas and Louisiana, impacting the oil and gas industry,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “With demand for retail gas holding steady week-to-week, this suggests road trips and quick getaways continue to remain a popular means of travel.”

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the 2nd lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

AAA Texas said drivers in El Paso and Midland were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in San Antonio.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), weekly regional fuel supply numbers had increased slightly. Meanwhile, Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior.

EIA data showed U.S. gasoline demand number had remained steady week-to-week but remains elevated from this time last year.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.188 on Saturday but was trending slightly downward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.749 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.72here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.59 a gallon.