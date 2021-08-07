AAA Texas: Gasoline demand increases, pump prices follow suit

FILE – In this Associated Press file photo, a gas pump nozzle fills up gas in a car at a pump. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a slight decrease last week, there was a slightly increase in prices at the pump this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.843 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

“Gasoline demand continues to be strong all around the country, and pump prices reflect this increase from last year when demand was very low,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers can increase fuel efficiency by following a few simple steps such as routine vehicle maintenance, keeping tires properly inflated and avoiding jackrabbit starts and speeding.”

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

AAA Texas said drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.188 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

The latest Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. gasoline demand increased by 5 percent week-to-week.

Regional fuel supply numbers decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered marginally higher this week.

Crude oil prices continue to be more expensive from last year, which is why pump prices have been higher, too.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.796 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.78 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.63 a gallon in Lubbock.