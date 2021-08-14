AAA Texas: Gasoline demand remains robust as pump prices keep creeping up

LUBBOCK, Texas — Pump prices in the Lone Star State continue to creep upwards as gasoline demands remains high, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.849 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

“Demand for retail gasoline remains robust and the statewide gas price average continues to increase,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers may start seeing some relief at the pump after Labor Day when demand for fuel typically decreases.”

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the fourth lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

AAA Texas said drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price averages were reported in Laredo, McAllen and Victoria.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.185 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

The latest Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. gasoline demand number fell slightly but remains elevated from this time last year.

Regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization held steady from the previous update.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.800 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.78 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.59 a gallon in Lubbock.