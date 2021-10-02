AAA Texas: Gasoline demand rises, statewide average price holding steady

LUBBOCK, Texas — Demand for gasoline was on the rise this week, however, pump prices were holding steady, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.818 on Saturday but was trending slightly downward.

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the 2nd lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

AAA Texas said drivers in Odessa were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Victoria.

Drivers may see prices start to rise as crude oil prices have been increasing.

“Crude oil prices have been increasing as demand for fuel products have been on the rise and production is recovering in the Gulf after two tropical systems,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While volume for all modes of travel are above 2020 levels, road trips will be the main mode of travel for most Texans this fall.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.194 on Saturday but was trending slightly upward.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. gasoline demand had increased week-to-week back above nine million barrels per day and remains elevated from this time last year.



Regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior.



In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.760 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.74 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.59 a gallon.