AAA Texas: Higher crude oil prices pushing gas prices upward

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers across the Lone Star State are now paying the highest gas prices since early March 2020, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“Rising crude oil prices have led to an increase at the pump for drivers in the Lone Star State,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “And while the price increase trend has shown signs of slowing, higher crude oil prices may be on the horizon despite gasoline demand continuing to be below January 2020 levels.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.117 on Saturday and was trending downward.

Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices on average across the country this week, according to AAA Texas.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.400 on Saturday and was trending upward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.068 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.03 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.69 a gallon in Lubbock.