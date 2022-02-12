LUBBOCK, Texas — Higher oil prices and an increase in demand sent gas prices rising across the Lone Star State this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.156 on Saturday and was holding steady.

“Texas drivers are paying 97 cents more for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, on average, than they were a year ago and about $1.40 more per gallon than two years ago,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The trend of more expensive fuel is likely going to continue in the short term. Crude oil prices are rising amid growing geopolitical tensions and strengthening demand for crude oil products such as heating oil and motor fuel.”

The motor club said Texas had the fourth lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Victoria, McAllen, Edinburg, Sherman and Denison.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.482 on Saturday and was trending upward.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. gasoline demand rose sharply week-to-week by around 11 percent.

Regional fuel supply numbers and Gulf Coast refinery utilization both increased from the week prior.

Blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions concerning Russia and Ukraine continue to drive the price of oil higher, AAA Texas said.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $3.114 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.09 here in the Hub City. However, prices were as low as $2.94 for regular unleaded at some locations.