AAA Texas: Historic winter storm, power outages contribute to rising fuel prices

A gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — All major Gulf Coast refineries were impacted by the winter storm this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

Many refineries here in Texas went offline throughout the week due to the rolling electrical blackouts that were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

AAA Texas said gasoline supplies are tight, especially with road conditions and power outages reducing fuel deliveries.

“We urge drivers in the impacted areas to avoid unnecessary travel and not rush to get gas,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.“These are temporary outages, not a shortage.”

Gasoline supplies will remain tight under refineries assess damage and come back into full operations.

Drivers should also expect more expensive pump prices in the meantime.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.302 on Saturday and trending upward.

AAA Texas said statewide gas prices were already increasing ahead of the winter storm due to rising crude oil prices and production cuts by OPEC+.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.623 on Saturday and was trending upward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.250 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.21 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.99 a gallon in Lubbock

.