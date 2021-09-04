AAA Texas: Ida brings temporary gas price volatility across the state

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hurricane Ida came on shore as a major hurricane on Sunday in Louisiana, impacting gas and oil production along the Gulf Coast.

Ida’s impact led to temporary gas price volatility this week in many metropolitan areas around the Lone Star State, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“Ida’s impact at the pump will be felt for many drivers as we head into the final stretch of the summer driving season this Labor Day holiday weekend,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, the pump price increases caused by the large hurricane should only be temporary.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.822 on Saturday and was trending slightly upward.

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the 2nd lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

AAA Texas said drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Victoria.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.184 on Saturday and was holding steady.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.763on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.75 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $X2.56 a gallon in Lubbock.