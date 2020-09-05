AAA Texas: Labor Day pump price average cheapest in 16 years

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Labor Day pump price average in the Lone Star State will be the lowest in 16 years, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.902 on Saturday was trending downward.

“Texas pump prices are setting up to be the cheapest for a gallon of regular unleaded on Labor Day since 2004,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “This shows just how much of an impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on fuel prices, even after a major hurricane interrupted refinery operations in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.224 on Saturday and was also trending downward.

AAA Texas said gas prices have been relatively steady despite disruption to the oil and gas industry after Hurricane Laura made landfall last week.

Forces such as decreasing gasoline demand across the country and a slight reduction in regional gasoline supply, could be behind the slow pump price movement.



Industry analysts caution that if platforms and rigs remain offline for an extended amount of time in the Gulf of Mexico region, supply could tighten, and gas prices could be impacted.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.859 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.83 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.54 a gallon in Lubbock.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains