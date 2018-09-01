AAA Texas: Labor Day weekend state gas price average drops

(Photo from MGN Online)

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.59 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than this day last week and is 37 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.06 while drivers in Wichita Falls are paying the least at $2.50 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.84, which is one cent more than this day last week and 44 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Many motorists across the country and Texas continue to see their local pump prices dropping. Last year’s Labor Day weekend saw gas prices spike, but that was due to Hurricane Harvey. As it battered the Texas coast, it shut down refineries and pipelines driving gas prices toward their highest point of 2017 ($2.67 national average). Despite no hurricane activity this Labor Day weekend, gas prices will be at their highest point for the holiday since 2014.

“While many Texans continue to see gas prices drop heading into Labor Day weekend, pump prices are at their highest point for the holiday since 2014,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Drivers looking to save on fuel costs this Labor Day should avoid quick starts and stops, as well as ensure tires are properly inflated and their vehicle is up-to-date on maintenance before traveling.”

In the South and Southeast region of the U.S., gas prices are dropping as demand slips and inventory levels continue to build for three straight weeks.

