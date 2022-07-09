LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State experienced its largest gas price decrease of the year this week, according to a press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $4.260 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

“The largest weekly decline in 2022 for fuel prices is good news for drivers, but we’re not out of the woods just yet,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices will remain elevated compared to one year ago and could fluctuate in July, which is typically one of the busiest months in Texas for road trips and fuel demand.”

Texas drivers were paying the 6th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in El Paso. The cheapest gas prices were reported in Laredo.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.696 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

Concerns over a decline in global demand and a noted increase in supply regionally were attributed by AAA Texas as the main factors for the recent drop in gasoline prices.

However, prices could fluctuate again as July is typically one of the busiest months for road travel and gasoline demand.

Crude oil prices did decline through most of the week, but there was a slight rebound by week’s end. West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $104.80 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $107.00 according to OilPrice.com.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Lubbock was reported at $4.202 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $4.22 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.77 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.