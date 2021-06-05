AAA Texas: Lone Star State gas price average lowest in U.S. this week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers across the Lone Star State were paying on average the lowest gas prices in the nation this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.702 on Saturday and was trending down.

“A revival of summer travel is projected to help keep gasoline demand strong,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While Texas has the lowest gas price average of any state in the U.S., drivers are paying $1.06 more per gallon compared to this same time last year.”

The motor club also said the statewide gas price average seems to have found a balance, at least in the short-term.

Texans preparing for a road trip can estimate how much it will cost to fill up their tank by using the Gas Cost Calculator on gasprices.aaa.com.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.049 on Saturday and was trending slowly up.

Earlier this week, OPEC+ agreed to slowly increase production in the coming months.

AAA Texas said most industry analysts say they expect gasoline demand to remain strong as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.700 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.66 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.48 a gallon in Lubbock.