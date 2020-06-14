AAA Texas: Lowest gas price average to start June in 15 years, despite price increases

LUBBOCK, Texas — The month of June started out with drivers across the Lone Star State paying the lowest prices in 15 years, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“Texas hasn’t seen gas prices this low at the beginning of June since 2005,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Demand for retail gasoline continues to rise forcing pump prices up for drivers.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.816 on Sunday and trending upward.



AAA Texas also said U.S. gasoline demand continues to show increasing strength.



The latest Energy Information Administration report showed a 4% weekly increase at 7.9 million barrels per day.

This is still approximately 2 million barrels less than at this same time last year.

Demand, however, is at it’s highest level since states began issuing stay-at-home orders in mid-March.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.102 Sunday and was also trending upward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.715 on Sunday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.69 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.46 a gallon in Lubbock.

Compared to last weekend pump prices were up in the Hub City.

It was noted back on Thursday that Lubbock has the third lowest gas price average of any city surveyed by AAA in the United States.

