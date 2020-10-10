AAA Texas: Lubbock, 5 other Texas cities rank among 10 cheapest gas price averages in the U.S.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Six cities across Texas, including Lubbock, fell into the top ten cheapest gas price averages among all U.S. metro areas surveyed by AAA this week.

Lubbock’s average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.816 on Saturday and was trending downward.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.79 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.66 a gallon in Lubbock.

The five other Texas cities are Sherman-Denison, San Antonio, Victoria, Amarillo and Harlingen.

Texas drivers continued to pay the second lowest gas prices in the country this week.

In a news release on Thursday, AAA Texas said statewide pump price averages were unchanged despite Hurricane Delta causing a disruption to the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico.

Prices, however, rose slightly late Thursday and on Friday before dropping back again on Saturday, according to AAA gas price data.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.862 on Saturday was trending downward.

“Market analysts will continue to monitor the storm’s impact; however, this is another example of how much of an impact the demand destruction caused by COVID-19 concerns has had on the oil and gasoline industry,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Hurricane Delta made landfall on the Louisiana coast Friday afternoon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.188 on Saturday and was also trending X.



AAA Texas said there was an uptick in demand week-to-week of just over four percent across the country and regional gasoline supplies fell by more than four percent, according to the latest Energy Information Administration data.

The price for a barrel of crude oil has been volatile recently, but remains less than earlier in the year.



Winter blend gasoline, which is typically less expensive for refiners to produce, may also be contributing to current price stabilization.

