Winter weather, including snow, ice and sub-freezing temperatures could impact parts of North and Central Texas later this week, according to the National Weather Service. AAA Texas reminds drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready to hit the snowy streets, should they need to travel. Preventive maintenance is essential for safe driving and greatly decreases the chances of being stranded in the cold. However, if you do break down in the cold you will definitely want to have a winter emergency kit, which approximately 40% of American drivers told AAA they do not carry.

Before the winter blast arrives, it’s essential that drivers make sure they have a fully stocked emergency kit, equipped for winter weather. The kit should include the following:

Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)

Shovel

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables or jump pack

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)

Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry if you must get out of the vehicle

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)

First-aid kit (check expiration date)

Drinking water

Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets

Ice scraper

Snow brush

Winter windshield washer solvent

Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car

Car charger for mobile phone

In addition to an emergency kit, drivers should do the following to protect their vehicle from damage that can occur in winter:

Wash and wax your vehicle to prevent rust damage. Throughout the winter, frequently wash your vehicle, paying particular attention to the undercarriage. This will loosen, dissolve and neutralize de-icing solutions. Always use a high-quality car wash solution, not a household dish detergent that will strip the wax from your vehicle.

Throughout the winter, frequently wash your vehicle, paying particular attention to the undercarriage. This will loosen, dissolve and neutralize de-icing solutions. Always use a high-quality car wash solution, not a household dish detergent that will strip the wax from your vehicle. Check your windshield wipers and washers. Wiper blades should completely clear rain or snow from your windshield with each swipe. Replace blades that leave streaks or miss spots. For the winter months, purchase one-piece beam-type or rubber-clad winter blades to fight snow and ice buildup. In cold climates, be sure to fill the windshield washer reservoir with a cleaning solution that will not freeze when the temperatures drop.

Wiper blades should completely clear rain or snow from your windshield with each swipe. Replace blades that leave streaks or miss spots. For the winter months, purchase one-piece beam-type or rubber-clad winter blades to fight snow and ice buildup. In cold climates, be sure to fill the windshield washer reservoir with a cleaning solution that will not freeze when the temperatures drop. Inspect tires to ensure drivability on winter roads . Make sure tires have adequate tread depth – at least 4/32” – as worn tires can affect a driver’s ability to stop in slick conditions. An easy way to check for wear is by inserting an upside down quarter into your tread groove. If the top of Washington’s head is exposed, the tread depth is less than 4/32″ and it’s time to replace your tires. Also, check that your car has a spare tire and keep it properly inflated in case you need it.

. Make sure tires have adequate tread depth – at least 4/32” – as worn tires can affect a driver’s ability to stop in slick conditions. An easy way to check for wear is by inserting an upside down quarter into your tread groove. If the top of Washington’s head is exposed, the tread depth is less than 4/32″ and it’s time to replace your tires. Also, check that your car has a spare tire and keep it properly inflated in case you need it. Make sure your battery and charging system are up to par. A fully charged battery in good condition is required to start an engine in cold weather. Have your battery and charging system checked for optimum performance – particularly if your battery is more than three years old. Also, clean any corrosion from battery posts and cable connections; wipe away dirt and oil deposits on the case and make sure all hardware is secure.

Additional Winter Driving Safety Tips from AAA Texas:

Use your seatbelt every time you get in the vehicle.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage. In fact, modern vehicles do not require idle time prior to driving.

Make sure the exhaust pipe isn’t clogged with snow, ice or mud. A blocked exhaust could cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the passenger compartment with the engine running.

Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running.

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

Additional information on driving in winter conditions can be found at How to Go on Ice and Snow.

