AAA Texas: Memorial Day weekend gas prices lowest since 2003

LUBBOCK, Texas — Although gas prices continue to slowly rise across the state, AAA Texas said drivers are filling up with the lowest Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2003.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.617 on Saturday and trending upward.

“Even with a holiday weekend just ahead, COVID-19 continues to create demand destruction around the state and country,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers can expect pump prices to push slightly higher in the days ahead due to rising gasoline demand as some states are lifting stay-at-home restrictions and crude oil prices increase.”

The Environmental Protection Agency’s waiver on the sale of winter-blend gasoline came to an end this week.

Stations will now begin switching over to summer-blend gasoline.

AAA Texas said this typically causes a spike in prices, but they don’t expect that case this year due to the impact of COVID-19 on demand and crude oil prices.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $1.953 on Saturday and was also trending upward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.5323 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.50 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.37 a gallon in Lubbock.

Compared to last Saturday, pump prices were up in the Hub City.

