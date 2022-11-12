LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices fell slightly this week across most of the Lone Star State, according to press release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.131 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were trending downward.

“Most areas of Texas saw small gas price changes compared to a week ago, but a few experienced some steep increases possibly related to the diesel shortage that is changing refinery production priorities,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in the press release.

Texas drivers overall were paying the lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in El Paso. The cheapest gas prices were reported in Corpus Christi.

Texas recorded its highest gas price average on June 15, 2022 at $4.695 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.783 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were also trending downward.

According to OilPrice.com, West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $88.96 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $95.99 a barrel.

AAA Texas said U.S. refineries are currently focused on maximizing production of diesel and other distillate fuels to prevent shortages this winter.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Nicole’s landfall in Florida was not expected to have an impact on Gulf Coast refineries.

AAA Texas said crude oil makes up approximately 50 to 60 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas.

The U.S. recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $5.016 a gallon.

Locally, the average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Lubbock was reported at $3.149 on Saturday. AAA data showed local prices were trending downward.

Lubbock recorded its highest gas price average on June 14, 2022 at $4.520 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the consumer website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.12 in the Hub City on Saturday. However, prices were reported as low as $2.93 for a gallon of regular unleaded. GasBuddy.com data on Saturday indicated local prices were holding steady.