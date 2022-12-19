COPPELL, Texas — With the year-end holidays among us, AAA Texas is reminding Texans to take steps to protect their identities, homes and vehicles.

Here are some tips the motor club offered in a press release to EverythingLubbock.com:

Protect Your Identity

Stick to familiar websites that you know are secure. Don’t use a new website to buy something before checking consumer reviews, and make sure the site offers a secure web page for credit card transactions.

Don’t shop online or provide personal data when using an unsecured Wi-Fi connection in a public place or on a public computer. Hackers may be able to steal your information.

When shopping at retail locations, don’t let your credit card out of sight when paying for purchases. Make sure your purse or wallet is always secure.

Keep your smartphone in a safe place when shopping or while out, and use a passcode lock feature, if it has one. Thieves can access your personal data by stealing an unsecured cell phone.

Services like ProtectMyID Essential (free to AAA Texas members), ProtectMyID Deluxe and ProtectMyID Platinum – which monitor users’ credit activities and assist in resolving fraudulent charges – are critical to consumers as ID theft crime continues to grow. ProtectMyID, part of Experian, is a leading full-service provider of identity theft detection, protection and fraud resolution.



Protect Your Home

Close and lock all house and garage windows and doors. Slide locks are recommended for sliding glass doors.

Leave blinds and curtains in their normal position so your house doesn’t appear empty. If possible, move expensive electronic equipment such as TVs or computers away from windows where they will be in plain sight.

Don’t post about when you will leave for vacation and/or where you will be going on social media, regardless of how excited you are.

Ask a trusted neighbor to pick up your mail or have the Post Office hold it. Remember to suspend your newspaper subscription while you are away too.

Ask a friend to inspect your house regularly and ask them to turn the outdoor lights on at night or put your lights on a timer. The person watching your house should have a key to your car in case it needs to be moved during an emergency. Also, let them know who may be visiting your home while you are away such as yard maintenance workers.

Keep your valuables locked in a safe.

Never leave spare keys hidden under doormats, flowerpots or anywhere outside the house.

Make sure your home owner insurance policy coverage is up-to-date by speaking with your agent to ensure you have the proper amount of contents coverage to protect your belongings. Ensure your premiums are paid and that your policy is current.

Don’t add personal information on your luggage tags. A thief may see the address and assume that no one is home. Use luggage tag covers, a business address or simply use your phone number.

Protect Your Vehicle